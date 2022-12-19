Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

New book in Alice’s Table series is launched today at the JMH

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2022

Today sees the launch and a signing of the fourth book in the series of Alice’s Table by Alice Mascarenhas, former deputy editor of the Gibraltar Chronicle, which will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall from 11am to 3pm.

The book is once again a collection of the last year of Alice’s Table Saturday columns which are published weekly in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Alice’s Table IV, is published by the Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd with the support of Gibraltar Cultural Services and is priced at £10. Once again, all the proceeds from this book will be used for a paid summer internship at the Gibraltar Chronicle.

This latest book will only be on sale today at the John Mackintosh Hall and features wide-ranging voices from Gibraltar across all sectors of the community. They tell the stories of personal achievement, sacrifice and perseverance, of trials and successes, all told with humanity and a reporter’s keen eye for detail as each story is brought to life. This is Gibraltar’s social history as told through the many personalities who make up part of our community and our history. Book Alice’s Table IV covers the period October 2021 to September this year.

Meanwhile, all four books – Alice’s Table I, II, III and IV, are on sale at the Chronicle Offices and at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

Alice Mascarenhas will be signing books at the John Mackintosh Hall today Monday 19, December from 11am to 3pm, and again at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust bookshop this Thursday 22, December from 11am to 1pm

