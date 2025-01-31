New charity launched to help men in need of support

A new charity aiming to cater for men’s needs and provide them with support for an array of issues was officially launched on Friday.

Men in Need will address problems men face such as domestic violence, mental health, homelessness, issues at work and parental alienation.

The official launch for Men in Need, which became a registered charity on December 24 last year, was hosted at the Ministry for Justice, Trade, and Industry’s boardroom.

“I'm here to host a wonderful individual, Jayne Wink, and her colleagues here today, where they can explain to us the work that she and her colleagues have been doing over many years, which now has a formal structure, through a charity,” Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, told those in attendance.

Also in attendance was the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Government Minister Christian Santos, and Opposition MPs Roy Clinton and Atrish Sanchez.

Jayne Wink, the founder of Men in Need, said the charity exists to address the challenges men face, which she said is a crucial cause which is often an overlooked aspect of society.

“Men play an essential role in our communities, they are the backbone of our families, of our workplaces and social structures,” she told those in attendance.

“Yet despite their significant contributions, the challenges men face, such as domestic violence, mental health struggles, homelessness, parental alienation and workplace issues, often remain in the shadows.”

Ms Wink pointed to high male suicide rates around the globe, which she said is a stark reminder of the stigma facing men and their emotional well-being.

“Society has long conditioned men to suppress their feelings, discouraging men from seeking help out of fear of being perceived as weak,” she said.

“It is time we challenged this narrative and acknowledge that men, like women, are human beings who feel, struggle and need support.”

“Our charity, Men in Need, is here to provide that support.”

“We aim to be a lifeline for men facing adversity, whether it be through offering someone to talk to, directing them to appropriate services, providing essentials or creating pathways to employment.”

“We are also committed to addressing specific needs such as supporting single fathers and offering young men counselling and mentorship.”

“In addition, we will provide practical opportunities, including life skill courses in cooking and computer literacy, as well as holistic therapies to help men focus on their well-being and enjoy moments of peace and self-care.”

Ms Wink added that the charity is made up of volunteers from all walks of life with the sole aim of changing people’s lives.

“I'm not going to make it very political, but it's important to say, we have myself from the GSLP, Nick Calamaro from Together Gibraltar, and Joe Capurro from the GSD,” she said.

“This is not political; we are here together as a community to change people's lives.”

Mr Calamaro also addressed those in attendance and vowed to provide transparency regarding the charity’s finances.

A donation of £1,800 was presented to the charity by the Albert Ferrary Trust.