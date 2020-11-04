Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

New Christmas stamps issued

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2020

The Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued a set of six new Christmas stamps
The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau said the set of stamps covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations throughout the Christmas period and features six colourful Santa Claus illustrations.

The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Stephen Perera and have been printed on a “high quality, special easy-peel self-adhesive paper to assist postal users during the busy Christmas period”, the Bureau said.

The stamps are available from the Philatelic Shop outside the Main Post Office or online via www.gibraltar-stamps.com, and for Christmas mail and postcards at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters.

