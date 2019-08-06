New commanding officer onboard HMS Scimitar

Royal Navy Gibraltar has welcomed a new Commanding Officer to their ranks.

Lieutenant (Lt) James Young last week assumed Command of HMS Scimitar, one of the Squadron’s Lifespan Patrol Vessels (LPV).

He relieves Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Kyle Walkley who, after a year in Command of Scimitar, has taken the role of Commanding Officer of the Squadron.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity in a place steeped in the history of the Royal Navy,” said Lt Young.

“I am very much looking forward to my first Command and delivering on live operations on a daily basis in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.”

Lt Young has recently arrived in Gibraltar having spent much of the last year navigating Type 23 Frigate HMS Montrose from the UK, across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans to her new home in Bahrain.

“James arrives here having just completed a challenging but rewarding job navigating a frigate three quarters of the way around the world,” said Lt Cdr Walkley.

“The challenges here will be different, but his superb performance in his career so far leaves me with no doubt that he will succeed in delivering on operations in this vital part of the world.”

Lt Young joins Lt Cdr Walkley, Lt Cardy (CO HMS Sabre) and 23 other Royal Navy, Royal Marines personnel (Regular and Reserves) working within the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, deployed on operations around Gibraltar 365 days a year.