Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced a new

cultural exchange with Morocco as part of its continued cultural development and educational

work.

The aim is to promote our artistic and cultural links abroad, promote our national artists and

performers and strengthen relationships with neighbouring communities.

The project led by GCS and the JM Memorial Foundation will build on previous cultural

exchanges.

These have seen numerous events take place, to include art exhibitions, educational

workshops and school outreach programmes. The initiatives have engaged both Moroccan and

Gibraltarian artists through art and music in projects that showcase and promote our art abroad,

whilst at the same time celebrate our cross-cultural links.

The first phase of the 2025 exchange, titled ‘A Tale of Two Cities’, will feature an art exhibition at

Gallery Kent in Tangier, showcasing the work of Gibraltarian artists.

It is hoped that this initiative will further solidify the positive relationships being developed and build on opportunities for Gibraltar’s creatives. The exchange will also look at promoting literature and Gibraltar’s art

history.

Performances, educational workshops and an art residency will also be part of the offering.

Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said that the continued collaboration

between Gibraltar and Morocco is of extreme value to both cultural communities.

“This is a great opportunity for our creatives to showcase their talent in a different location, exchange ideas and be inspired by another culture,” he said.

For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 200 49161 or email

development@culture.gov.gi