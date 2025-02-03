Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

New cultural exchange with Morocco

Archive image of the Strait of Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced a new
cultural exchange with Morocco as part of its continued cultural development and educational
work.

The aim is to promote our artistic and cultural links abroad, promote our national artists and
performers and strengthen relationships with neighbouring communities.

The project led by GCS and the JM Memorial Foundation will build on previous cultural
exchanges.

These have seen numerous events take place, to include art exhibitions, educational
workshops and school outreach programmes. The initiatives have engaged both Moroccan and
Gibraltarian artists through art and music in projects that showcase and promote our art abroad,
whilst at the same time celebrate our cross-cultural links.

The first phase of the 2025 exchange, titled ‘A Tale of Two Cities’, will feature an art exhibition at
Gallery Kent in Tangier, showcasing the work of Gibraltarian artists.

It is hoped that this initiative will further solidify the positive relationships being developed and build on opportunities for Gibraltar’s creatives. The exchange will also look at promoting literature and Gibraltar’s art
history.

Performances, educational workshops and an art residency will also be part of the offering.

Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said that the continued collaboration
between Gibraltar and Morocco is of extreme value to both cultural communities.

“This is a great opportunity for our creatives to showcase their talent in a different location, exchange ideas and be inspired by another culture,” he said.

For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 200 49161 or email
development@culture.gov.gi

