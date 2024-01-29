Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

New date palm for Line Wall synagogue

Photos by Moses Anahory

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2024

Members of the Jewish community held a dedication ceremony last week as a new palm tree was planted in the Nefusot Yehuda Synagogue on Line Wall Road.

The tree replaces an older palm tree that was removed last year over safety concerns.

The new tree arrived earlier this month but the planting and dedication ceremony was held last week coinciding with Tubishvat in the Jewish calendar, which in Judaism is the New Year for Trees and hence an opportune time for the event.

The new date palm was donated by one of the Synagogue's congregants, Elias Tapiero, and it took several months to source the replacement and obtain all relevant permits.

The ceremony which was very well attended by the Jewish community and also present were Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, government ministers Sir Joe Bossano, Dr John Cortes and Gemma Arias, and Dr Liesl Mesilio.

