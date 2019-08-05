Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

New dinosaur discovered after lying in museum for 30 years

Kimberley Chapelle/Natural History Museum/PA Wire

By Press Association
5th August 2019

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

It may have been three metres long - but a newly discovered dinosaur has been hiding in plain sight for three decades.

The new species has been identified after sitting in a museum collection in South Africa for 30 years.

Professor Paul Barrett, a dinosaur researcher at the Natural History Museum, is part of a team that reassessed the specimen, which is being held at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

The new dinosaur, named Ngwevu intloko - which means grey skull in the Xhosa language - has been described from a single fairly complete specimen with a remarkably well-preserved skull.

The specimen indicates it was most likely an omnivore, walked on two legs, had a fairly chunky body, a long slender neck and a small boxy head.

Scientists say it would have measured three metres (9.84ft) from the tip of its snout to the end of its tail.

Prof Barrett said: "This is a new dinosaur that has been hiding in plain sight.

"The specimen has been in the collections in Johannesburg for about 30 years, and lots of other scientists have already looked at it. But they all thought that it was simply an odd example of Massospondylus."

Massospondylus was one of the first dinosaurs to reign at the start of the Jurassic period.

Researchers are now looking closer at many of the supposed Massospondylus specimens, believing there to be much more variation than first thought.

PhD student Kimberley Chapelle explained: "In order to be certain that a fossil belongs to a new species, it is crucial to rule out the possibility that it is a younger or older version of an already existing species.

"This is a difficult task to accomplish with fossils because it is rare to have a complete age series of fossils from a single species.

"Luckily, the most common South African dinosaur Massospondylus has specimens ranging from embryo to adult.

"Based on this, we were able to rule out age as a possible explanation for the differences we observed in the specimen now named Ngwevu intloko."

Scientists say the findings will help them better understand the transition between the Triassic and Jurassic period, around 200 million years ago.

Known as a time of mass extinction, it now seems more complex ecosystems were flourishing in the earliest Jurassic than previously thought.

The findings are published in the journal PeerJ.

Most Read

Local News

Congressmen support Gibraltar’s right to self-determination

Sat 3rd Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar Crystal set to close, making space for a new digital bank

Thu 1st Aug, 2019

Local News

Paddle boarders travel 18km from Gibraltar to Ceuta

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar fair 2019 - starring Jedward

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Environmental groups warn against lead pollution at Notre Dame cathedral

5th August 2019

Features
Nolan Robba joins ‘Wicked’ cast on West End

5th August 2019

Features
National Celebrations exhibition theme ‘I Love Gib’

5th August 2019

Features
Children create fashionable designs at ‘Wearable Art’ workshops

5th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019