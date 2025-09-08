New drop-off arrangements at Early Birds Nursery on Glacis Road

The Ministry of Transport has announced new term-time drop-off arrangements for children attending the temporary extension to St Martin’s School at the old Strength Factory site on Glacis Road.

Ten parking spaces within Glacis Estate, close to the school entrance, have been designated for drop-off use. Vehicles will be allowed a maximum of 10 minutes in these spaces during the following times:

• 8am to 9.15am

• 11.45am to 1.15pm

• 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Parking will be permitted outside of these hours. The restrictions will only apply during term time and not on weekends, bank holidays, in-service days or other occasions when the school is closed.

The refurbished premises will cater for around 45 children as part of the Early Birds Nursery during the 2025/26 academic year. Some pupils have mobility issues, making the provision of nearby parking essential for safety.

The Ministry of Transport and the Department of Education thanked the public, and in particular residents of Glacis, for their understanding of any inconvenience caused.