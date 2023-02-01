Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New E-Scooter Legislation

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2023

The RGP has launched a two-week awareness campaign to highlight the various offences and road safety concerns regarding the use of E-Scooters.

The Personal Light Electric Transports Act 2023, which was passed into law on January 26, regulates the use of E-Scooters on Gibraltar’s roads. As part of the campaign, officers will distribute leaflets in both English and Spanish to E-Scooter riders who cross the frontier and throughout Gibraltar.

The main restrictions are; E-Scooters may only be used on the road and not the pavements or any pedestrianised areas; the rider must be over the age of 17; the rider must wear a securely-fastened helmet; the E-Scooter must not have been modified to travel over 25kph; the rider must not carry a pillion passenger or tow another person on an EScooter; the E-Scooter must have lights on the front and back.

In addition, all E-Scooter riders are subject to the normal rules of the road under the Traffic Act which include, amongst other offences, the use of mobile phones, drink and drug driving offences and the requirement to indicate.

“From now until Monday 13 February, police officers will be stopping operators of E-Scooters and making them aware of the new regulations. After that date, anyone found breaking these regulations will be issued with £300 Fixed Penalty Notices,” said an RGP spokesperson.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Brexit

On third anniversary of Brexit, CM says Gib ‘on the verge’ of a treaty

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

Almost half of new cancer patients diagnosed at stage four, GHA finds

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Local News

‘We’ll carry on until Morrisons listens,’ Unite says

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
ESG broadly supports the ‘Active Travel Strategy’

1st February 2023

Local News
Gibraltar Nature Reserve takes first online steps

1st February 2023

Local News
‘We’ll carry on until Morrisons listens,’ Unite says

31st January 2023

Local News
Almost half of new cancer patients diagnosed at stage four, GHA finds

31st January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023