Thu 7th Nov, 2024

New footpath opens in South District

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2024

A new footpath has opened in the South District, running parallel to the Central Hall and linking the area of St Joseph’s Schools, enabling pedestrians to avoid the steep narrow hill.  

The initiative has been welcomed by families with young children as it removes a real danger, especially when on their way to and from school.  

While the steep gradient and difference in levels mean it has not been possible to make the footpath wheelchair friendly, the Ministry of Transport considers it is a positive development.  

The work has been carried out by GJBS under the supervision of the Technical Services Department.  

“I am really pleased that we’ve done this,” the Minister for Transport and Technical Services, John Cortes, said. 

“It’s a small project, one that was requested by constituents, but one that will benefit many residents of the area, in particular families with small children and also users of the Central Hall.” 

“I’m very grateful to the excellent team of professionals that has put this together.” 

“We are planning several other projects of this nature to increase pedestrian safety and in some way encourage walking.” 

