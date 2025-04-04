New footpaths completed at South Barrack Ramp to improve pedestrian safety and access

New footpaths have been completed at South Barrack Ramp following the conclusion of a trial using temporary concrete barriers, which began in 2022.

The trial was introduced to assess the need for dedicated pedestrian pathways, and its success, along with requests from local residents, led to the construction of two permanent footpaths in an area that previously lacked pedestrian infrastructure.

The Ministry of Transport engaged with stakeholders and received feedback through three South District constituency meetings held last year.

The new footpaths improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for residents who previously had to access their homes directly from the road, said a statement from the Government.

The upgrades form part of the Government’s broader efforts to enhance infrastructure under the Sustainable Traffic, Transport, and Parking Plan (STTPP) and Gibraltar’s Active Travel Strategy.

Further improvements include an extended footpath at the Schomberg bus stop, providing safer and more convenient access to public transport, and the creation of a dedicated motorcycle bay, addressing a lack of parking facilities for motorcyclists in the area.

In addition, a new tree has been planted at the base of the ramp to enhance the visual appeal of the area and contribute to Gibraltar’s urban greening efforts.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “The completion of the new footpaths at South Barrack Ramp is a crucial step in improving pedestrian safety and accessibility for residents.”

“These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainable and people-centred urban planning, and to listening to the community.”

“Enhancing pedestrian infrastructure is a key objective of our Active Travel Strategy, and we will continue working towards improving and creating new footpaths where possible.”