New GHA Non-Executive Board Members appointed for re-formed board

Five new Non-Executive Board Members have been appointed to oversee the Gibraltar Health Authority as part of the re-formed GHA Board.

The new Minister for Health, Albert Isola, on Thurday attended the first meeting of the re-formed GHA Board and welcomed the recently appointed Non-Executive Board Members.

The Non-Executive Board members are Ernest Lima as Vice Chair, Dr Norbert Borge, Timothy Bristow, Charles Lavarello and Jessica Montado.

“I am truly appreciative that people of such high calibre have agreed to serve as Non-Executive members of the GHA Board,” Mr Isola said.

“In addition to their individual backgrounds and expertise that they all bring to the Board, they all bring deep connections with the population of Gibraltar.”

“I am confident that our landmark reforms to the GHA, of which these appointments are a key part, will deliver major improvements in healthcare provision to the population of Gibraltar as the ‘Reset, Restart and Recover’ plans are implemented.”

According to the GHA, the new Board of the GHA is accountable to the Ministry for Health through the Chair and is responsible for overall governance of the GHA, its strategic direction, and for its performance.

The new Board will hold the Director General and his team to account for delivery against the GHA’s strategic objectives, focusing on improving health and healthcare outcomes for the population.

“Our new Non-Executive Board members bring a wide range of skills and experience to the GHA that will be invaluable as we seek to implement the Reset, Restart and Recover strategy,” Chair of the Board, Professor Ian Cumming, said.

“We will be meeting for the first time as a Board at the end of the month with our work beginning in earnest from April.”

GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said the team is delighted to be working alongside the new non-executive members, adding they a group of people who will add great value in supporting the agenda of the GHA in responding to the health needs of our community.