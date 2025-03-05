Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Photo by Gabriella Peralta

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2025

The Gibraltar Government is relocating its plans for the new Gibraltar College, which will now be built on a site near Europa Point to ensure faster delivery. The new college was originally going to be built next to the Cross of Sacrifice but a Government spokesperson confirmed the decision to move it to a new...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Living with Functional Neurological Disorder

Sun 2nd Mar, 2025

Local News

Students receive free books ahead of World Book Day

Tue 4th Mar, 2025

Local News

Govt accuses Bossino of ‘sensationalism’ but admits goods lift was screwed to heritage wall without permission

Tue 4th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Reading remains popular as GCS to mark World Book Day

5th March 2025

UK/Spain News
Junta offers La Línea support to mitigate Brexit impact

5th March 2025

Local News
Santos underscores societal change and ‘allyship’ at International Women’s Day conference

4th March 2025

Features
Youngsters learn vital tech skills at Digital Skills Academy

4th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025