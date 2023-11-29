Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

New Gibraltar definitive stamp set launched

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2023

The Government in partnership with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau announced the launch of a new definitive stamp set.

The Gibraltar definitive 2023 stamp set features a portrait of King Charles by local Gibraltarian artist, Leslie Gaduzo. The design incorporates St. Edward’s Crown and retains the same oval border as the 2014 Definitive stamps, which were the last Gibraltar definitives to showcase the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023 Definitive stamps are available in a range of vibrant colours, allowing postal users to easily differentiate between various denominations. They are printed on high-quality self-adhesive paper, departing from the traditional gummed paper. These stamps will gradually replace the existing definitives once stocks at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office are depleted.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new series of Gibraltar definitive stamps, showcasing a portrait of His Majesty the King meticulously painted by the talented local artist, Mr Leslie Gaduzo,” said the Minister for Postal Services, Nigel Feetham.

“This stamp set not only celebrates our enduring connection to the monarchy but also highlights the exceptional artistic talent thriving within our community."
These stamps are available from the Philatelic Shop located at 104Main Street or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com

