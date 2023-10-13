New Government sworn in at The Convent

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, the newly re-elected Fabian Picardo, pledged he would get straight to work with his new cabinet as he walked into No.6 Convent Place on Friday morning with his eight ministers after being sworn into the post during a short ceremony in The Convent.

“I go into No.6 now to start work with Gibraltar’s public service in turning the 2023 the GSLP/Liberal manifesto around,” he told reporters outside.

Arriving fresh from a victorious breakfast at the nearby Hall of Fame, the new Government ministers were sworn in by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, marking the first time a Gibraltar government pledged allegiance to King Charles V.

“It has been a huge honour to be sworn in for the fourth time as Chief Minister of his Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and to be accompanied by eight ministerial colleagues,” Mr Picardo said outside No.6 Convent Place, his voice hoarse after a nail-biting electoral count.

“This morning we enter Government once again because the people of Gibraltar determined that they wanted us to be the ones that get the job done.”

“And they decided we were the ones that would keep Gibraltar safe.”

“And we should once again serve the people of Gibraltar. Because it was clear that we had not come this far to only come this far."

Mr Picardo was flanked by the Leader of the Liberal Party, Dr Joseph Garcia, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Sir Joe Bossano, Leslie Bruzon, Dr John Cortes, Nigel Feetham, Pat Orfila and Christian Santos, who all followed him into No.6 for their first Cabinet meeting.

The ceremony in The Convent was watched by dozens of family members and supporters, many of whom had stayed up all night while the count was conducted a few metres down the road at John Mackintosh Hall.

Addressing the new Government Sir David said: “Democracy is Government by the people.”

“Yesterday and last night the people of Gibraltar elected 17 of its own to represent their interests in the Parliament of Gibraltar,” he added, before congratulating them all but in particular the MPs who form the new Government.

He said there is “no nobler calling” than public service and wished them all success as they take on their new responsibilities.

Sir David swore in the new Chief Minister first, before doing the same for each of the other ministers in alphabetical order.