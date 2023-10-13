Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Government sworn in at The Convent

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
13th October 2023

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, the newly re-elected Fabian Picardo, pledged he would get straight to work with his new cabinet as he walked into No.6 Convent Place on Friday morning with his eight ministers after being sworn into the post during a short ceremony in The Convent.

“I go into No.6 now to start work with Gibraltar’s public service in turning the 2023 the GSLP/Liberal manifesto around,” he told reporters outside.

Arriving fresh from a victorious breakfast at the nearby Hall of Fame, the new Government ministers were sworn in by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, marking the first time a Gibraltar government pledged allegiance to King Charles V.

“It has been a huge honour to be sworn in for the fourth time as Chief Minister of his Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and to be accompanied by eight ministerial colleagues,” Mr Picardo said outside No.6 Convent Place, his voice hoarse after a nail-biting electoral count.

“This morning we enter Government once again because the people of Gibraltar determined that they wanted us to be the ones that get the job done.”

“And they decided we were the ones that would keep Gibraltar safe.”

“And we should once again serve the people of Gibraltar. Because it was clear that we had not come this far to only come this far."

Mr Picardo was flanked by the Leader of the Liberal Party, Dr Joseph Garcia, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Sir Joe Bossano, Leslie Bruzon, Dr John Cortes, Nigel Feetham, Pat Orfila and Christian Santos, who all followed him into No.6 for their first Cabinet meeting.

The ceremony in The Convent was watched by dozens of family members and supporters, many of whom had stayed up all night while the count was conducted a few metres down the road at John Mackintosh Hall.

Addressing the new Government Sir David said: “Democracy is Government by the people.”

“Yesterday and last night the people of Gibraltar elected 17 of its own to represent their interests in the Parliament of Gibraltar,” he added, before congratulating them all but in particular the MPs who form the new Government.

He said there is “no nobler calling” than public service and wished them all success as they take on their new responsibilities.

Sir David swore in the new Chief Minister first, before doing the same for each of the other ministers in alphabetical order.

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

Most Read

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar votes today in hotly-contested general election

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Polling stations busy and turnout up as election gets under way

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSLP/Liberals win in knife edge election

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Franco congratulates Picardo, hopes for Gibraltar treaty soon

13th October 2023

Local News
Royal Navy ships bound for Israel support operation dock in Gibraltar

13th October 2023

Local News
GSLP/Liberals win in knife edge election

13th October 2023

Local News
Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

13th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023