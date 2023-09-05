New Governor’s Meadow School opens
Teachers old and new attended the formal opening of the new Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School on Tuesday. The school was officially opened by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel, Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and Director of Education, Keri Scott, and Head Teacher, Emma Montegriffo,...
