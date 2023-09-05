Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Governor’s Meadow School opens

Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School was officially inaugurated on Tuesday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
5th September 2023

Teachers old and new attended the formal opening of the new Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School on Tuesday. The school was officially opened by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel, Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and Director of Education, Keri Scott, and Head Teacher, Emma Montegriffo,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Treaty negotiators ‘in good shape’ to resume talks, but deal unlikely this year

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Brexit

Albares says border chaos ‘demonstrates need for treaty’

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Local woman loses £350 in ‘Coldplay’ concert scam

Sat 2nd Sep, 2023

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Exhibition of ‘Cane-Yo’ artists opens tonight

5th September 2023

Local News
New school building for St Mary's unveiled

4th September 2023

Local News
Treaty negotiators ‘in good shape’ to resume talks, but deal unlikely this year

4th September 2023

Features
Japanese students visit Gibraltar in immersive English language course

4th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023