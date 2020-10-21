New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport
A new helicopter route between the Rock and Malaga airport will be launched by Hélity Copter Airlines at the end of the month, in a move the Gibraltar Government said signalled confidence in the Rock even in difficult times. The new scheduled route opens to the public from October 26 and will operate every Monday,...
