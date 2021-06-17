New light and audio installation at St Michael’s Cave

An immersive light and spatial audio installation at St Michael’s Cave will aim to enhance the Gibraltar Nature Reserve visitor’s experience, the Gibraltar Government has said.

Three years ago, the Government requested expressions of interest regarding the development of the sites on the Upper Rock.

Local content creation company Wright Tech Media, in collaboration with Pixel Artworks, specialists in light and pixel technology were successful in overseeing the developments.

“The resulting experience ‘The Awakening’, at St Michael’s Cave features an unforgettable journey through Gibraltar’s natural history using projection mapping technology, lighting design and immersive audio,” the Government said.

“The cave is a unique space for this technology-led experience.”

“The entire project sympathetically showcases the beauty of the cave while uncovering the layers of Gibraltar’s natural history.”

Christian Wright, Director of Wright Tech said: “This is the jewel in the crown of Gibraltar’s tourist product, so it was important to include major stakeholders in its development as a privately funded project. This site belongs to the people of Gibraltar and will remain free for residents to enjoy.”

Creating a new experience for visitors was not the only facet in the development of ‘The Awakening’.

“We wanted to not only reinvigorate Gibraltar’s tourism product but reengage the local population and create a community project, education is always the best way to do this,” Mr Wright added.

St Bernard’s First School worked alongside the developers and the Government added that the project has helped entice children of all ages to discover their own heritage and history through onsite deep dive signage and a repository of free assets to download via the official St Michael’s cave website.

These resources focus on science, geology and history of the Rock in order to promote Gibraltar Studies through meaningful and tangible skills and knowledge acquisition.

“We feel extremely fortunate to have been given this wonderful opportunity to work on educational resources for ‘The Awakening’ experience’, said Head Teacher Sonia Lopez.

The Government said this initiative ensures schools have a range of personalised educational resources including animations, slideshows, fact sheets and experiments centred around our very own St Michael’s Cave.

“This spectacular new experience will not only revolutionise the quality of tourist attractions in Gibraltar, but through our schools we are already beginning to see a kindling of excitement and awe in the rich and fascinating story of our iconic Rock.”

“Two and a half years in the making of extensive research and expeditionary measures took place to make sure all aspects of the technology in use are fit for purpose and customised to the unique environment of the cave.”

The launch of ‘The Awakening’ at St Michael’s Cave is set for later this month.