Thu 11th Apr, 2024

New logo unveiled for GEMA Gallery

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2024

A new logo for the GEMA Gallery on Montagu Bastion was recently selected, following a competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

The winning design by Daniella Pitto impressed the judging team as a minimalist, clean and effective creation which reflected the space and unique setting of the Gallery.

In her submission, Ms Pitto said she was inspired by the silhouette and shape of the interior of the gallery, specifically the archways within the gallery, which she found unique.

She also took some inspiration from the style of logos found on other cultural buildings round the world.

Ms Pitto received a prize of £750 from the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

“The logo by Daniella embodies the GEMA Gallery perfectly and is fitting of the modern collections of art the space exhibits,” Mr Santos said.

“The competition attracted so many wonderfully creative entries, but this winning logo stood out as the correct choice to represent the Gallery.”

The competition attracted over 80 entries from 36 participants.

