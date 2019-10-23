Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New look RGP website to be launched

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2019

The new Royal Gibraltar Police website www.police.gi will be officially launched tomorrow Thursday, at 2pm.

“The enhanced website reflects the RGPs desire to increase public confidence and greater community engagement as identified in the Annual Policing Plan,” said a RGP statement.

“It will include many new features including online reporting tool for non-emergency crime, missing persons and suspicious activity.”

“The information will be processed immediately by a Crown Sergeant at the RGP control room to determine if further police action is required. This is the first time that such a facility will be available in Gibraltar,” the statement added.

The website has accessibility function which allows those with visual impairment to better access the site.

Additionally, it will serve as an information resource for police officers.

A public advice and information section has also been incorporated.

RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail said that the aim of the initiative is to improve communications with the general public by means of a vastly improved and modern website, designed as a user-friendly facility.

Another of the main objectives of the website is to decongest the RGP telephone lines, particularly the 1-9-9 which often attracts an inordinate amount of non-emergency calls and minimize the need for attendance to the public counter at New Mole House.

The public is reminded that emergencies should continue to be notified to the police via the 1-9-9 telephone line.

In due course the website will also be able to transact payments for online services.

“I am delighted that the new RGP website is now available as it will become an effective, additional instrument in developing our contact with the community in a fast and direct manner,” said Commissioner McGrail.

“We are confident that it will greatly assist and benefit the public and encourage them to make good use of it. Our intention is to see it being utilized as a conduit for non-emergency police business and we look forward to examining how it benefits us and proves its practical worth to the RGP and the public at large,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Man found dead in south district home

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Three local restaurants featured in UK food guide

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

23rd October 2019

Local News
New look RGP website to be launched

23rd October 2019

Local News
Royal Marines Association (Andalucía) parade Remembrance weekend

23rd October 2019

Local News
Hook's new ‘foreign language’

23rd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019