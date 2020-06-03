Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Jun, 2020

New mural by local artist Geraldine Martinez

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd June 2020

Award-winning artist and graphic designer Geraldine Martinez has completed another mural this week, this time on the wall of the Queensway Nursery.

Previously, Ms Martinez won a Gibraltar Culture Services award to paint two murals on the walls of Cooperage Lane, the tunnel between Chatham Counterguard and Irish Town. She completed this in 2018.

Last year, she was announced as the winner of another commissioned mural by Gibraltar Cultural Services, this time for the Department of Education façade.

