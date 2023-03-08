Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

New network 'Women in Insurance' seeks to empower women in key financial sector

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2023

A new network dedicated to Women in Insurance in Gibraltar has been set up and has been announced on International Women’s Day.

The WIN group describes itself as an “empowerment zone that allows women to meet, network and aim to develop opportunities for similar aspiring women in insurance in Gibraltar of all ages”.

“We are looking to expand the existing steer group with a further three members,” a statement from WIN read.

“We would therefore like to offer the opportunity to those interested in getting involved to express their interest and join the steer group.”

“Applications will be considered from members of the local insurance industry, based on their background and area of insurance expertise.”

The WIN group is open to members across Gibraltar’s insurance industry, regardless of their gender identity as the WIN prides itself on being a fully inclusive environment whose success is dependent on equal representation.

The first breakfast meeting will be held on May 17, 2023, and inaugurated by Hannah Gurga, Director General ABI.

“The ABI has long been a champion for diversity, equity and inclusivity and whilst progress has been made, there’s always more that can be done,” Ms Gurga said.

“On International Women’s Day it is great to see this important initiative launching in Gibraltar and I look forward to seeing the network grow and develop in the coming months and year.”

Anyone interested in joining WIN can get in touch on WINgibraltar@gmail.com.

 

