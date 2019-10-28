New office will boost trade links between Gibraltar and Commonwealth

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council will be opening an office in Gibraltar to help promote trade links between the Rock and Commonwealth countries post-Brexit.

The office will initially start up in the same office as the Brexit Information Office opposite the John Mackintosh Hall.

“The Government of Gibraltar sees this as part of its overall strategy to identify and explore new markets in the light of Gibraltar’s potential departure from the European Union,” a statement from No. 6 Convent Place read.

It added that this arrangement was agreed “in principle” following discussions between CWEIC’s Chief Executive, Alan Gemmell, and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

CWEIC was established in 2014 as a not-for-profit company with a mandate from Heads of Commonwealth Government to promote trade and investment across the 53-member nations of the Commonwealth.

The Gibraltar Government is already an institutional strategic partner of CWEIC, which is the main business and commercial organisation of the Commonwealth and promotes and develops intra-Commonwealth trade.

This membership is in line with the policy of the Government to increase the level of engagement with the organisations of the Commonwealth, as the Government prepares to leave the European Union, the statement added.

In March, CWEIC’s Chairman Lord Marland visited Gibraltar to address a seminar on Brexit and the Commonwealth.

This was followed by a visit by Mr Gemmell who met with both public and private sector organisations, as well as several Government ministers.

“We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with the Government of Gibraltar,” Mr Gemmell said.

“This new CWEIC presence in Gibraltar will serve as a focal point for Gibraltar to increase trade with Commonwealth countries – some of the fastest growing markets in the world - and vice versa.”

“We hope to play a key role in supporting the Government’s Think Gibraltar campaign.”

Dr Garcia said: “This is an exciting project which is relevant to Gibraltar whether or not we leave the European Union.”

“The Government set itself the policy objective of deepening our links with the institutions of the Commonwealth and with the Commonwealth family of nations.”

“This is exactly what lies at the heart of this initiative.”

“Gibraltar has long been a proud part of the Commonwealth family and we play a full role in many of its organisations.”

“I have no doubt that the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council will open new doors to commerce and trade between Gibraltar and other parts of the World.”