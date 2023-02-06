Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

New officer for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2023

A new officer Second Lieutenant (2Lt) Bailey has joined the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, originally from Halifax, West Yorkshire, he joined the Army and attended the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in September 2021.
Whilst at Sandhurst, he was fortunate enough to be selected for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

2Lt Bailey was commissioned from Sandhurst in August 2022 and moved on to the Platoon Commanders’ Battle Course (PCBC) in Brecon the following month.

PCBC is often referred to as the fourth term of Sandhurst, but comparisons between the two are few and far between. PCBC focuses on the fundamentals of infantry platoon command and soldiering in the challenging environment of the Brecon Beacons. A demanding course, it is split into three phases, tactics 1, live-fire tactical training and tactics 2.

The final phase, tactics 2, is centred around a two-week exercise where you are tested on all the content taught in tactics 1. On returning from the exercise the final test was the Fan Dance, a 24km march over the Brecon Beacons’ highest point Pen y Fan. This was a great way to finish the course and move on to our Regiments.

“The Royal Gibraltar Regiment was a unique and exciting prospect that I couldn’t turn down. It is a privilege to be part of the Regiment and Gibraltar’s extensive history which stretches back to the 18th century when Gibraltar became a British territory,” said 2Lt Bailey.

“I have noticed in my first couple of weeks that they are a dedicated, knowledgeable, and highly professional team, that is taking the regiment in a positive direction.

“The Rock’s extensive tunnel system provides a fantastic training area, and the soldiers of the RG are quickly becoming renowned for their expertise and skill in subterranean warfare across the British Army.”

