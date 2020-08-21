New officer joins the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Second Lieutenant (2Lt) Mike Milward commissioned into the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) following a year-long course at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. The course is mandatory for all officers in the British Army and is designed to train recruits from civilian to officers through several modules.

The institution whose motto is “Serve to Lead” has been training leaders since 1947 and is based in Camberley. It prides itself on the whole person development of the officers and Mr Milward took full advantage, becoming the captain of the Rugby team after just one game.

The traditional Sovereign’s Parade, which marks the end of the course, was taken by the Sovereign’s representative, the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace.

Due to Covid-19 control measures, this year there were restrictions on the number of family members who could witness their loved ones marching up the old college stairs, traditionally the point at which the individual ceases to be a recruit.

He is now back in Gibraltar catching up with his family before heading to Brecon for the Platoon Commanders Battle Course.