Fri 20th Jan, 2023

New parking arrangements at Europa Point

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2023

The Ministry of Transport has announced new parking arrangements at the two car parks situated at Europa Point, following stakeholder and public feedback.

Numerous concerns were raised where parking availability for the facilities in the area were taken up by long term stationary vehicles.

As a result a number of new measures have been announced.

Overnight parking at southern car park closest to the children’s park will no longer be permitted between 2am and 8am.

“This will allow for the car park to remain clear everyday so that users of the sporting complex, the children’s recreational facilities or to visit relatives in the nearby area may do so between the hours of 8am to 2am,” the Government said.

The car park will be demarcated in yellow to denote a parking restriction during the hours after 2am.

Separately, the existing bus laybys are to be signposted and will be used for coaches and Public Service Vehicles who are servicing this area on a daily basis.

This will facilitate the loading and unloading of passengers wishing to visit the area without the need of parking elsewhere.

The Nun’s Well car park will see the introduction of monthly cleaning campaigns every second Wednesday of the month, with the aim of keeping this frequently visited part of Gibraltar clean as well as removing long stay and derelict vehicles from this car park.

The new car parking measures will be monitored over time to see how effective they are.

The Minister of Transport, Paul Balban, said: “Europa Point is one of the main leisure areas in Gibraltar which is regularly visited by Gibraltarians and tourists alike.”

“This new parking arrangement is intended to positively manage our parking stock in this location so that parking spaces are readily available for users either for leisure or sporting activities.”

