Fri 5th Jul, 2024

New PM Keir Starmer promises to rebuild Britain and restore trust in politics

Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer at his official London residence at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory at the 2024 General Election. Photo by James Manning/PA

By Press Association
5th July 2024

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

The UK’s new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised to rebuild trust in politics and restore hope to the nation after a landslide Labour victory in the General Election.

In his first speech in Downing Street, Sir Keir said the British people had voted “decisively for change”.

Sir Keir said the country could “move forward together” as Labour took office following 14 years of Conservative rule.

He said: “Now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service.

“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.

“But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”

He said “my Government will serve you, politics can be a force for good”, adding: “The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain.”

Following a brutal set of results for the Conservatives, Rishi Sunak announced he would quit as Tory leader and used his final speech in Downing Street to apologise to the British people and the Conservative Party.

After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.

Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121, the worst result in the party’s history.

But low turnout underlined Sir Keir’s message about the need to rebuild trust in the political system after 14 years of Tory rule marred by the Partygate scandal and the chaos of Conservative infighting which saw David Cameron followed in quick succession by Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and, finally, Mr Sunak.

After 648 of 650 results had been declared, the turnout figure stood at 59.85%, the lowest turnout at a general election since 2001.

Sir Keir said: “Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while.

“But have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain, with wealth created in every community.

“Our NHS back on its feet facing the future. Secure borders, safer streets, everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. The opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good.

“Brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity."

