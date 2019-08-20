Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

New Police Barracks building refurbishment now complete

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2019

Works have been completed to the exterior of the New Police Barracks building at Willis’ Road as part of the Government’s regeneration project of the Upper Town.

This project formed part of the major refurbishment of the Government’s rental housing stock.

The building has also gone through a complete transformation and has similar enhancements such as a new mono-pitched roof, a new specialist insulated render system, new bespoke drying baskets, new double-glazed windows and the renovation of stairwell core elements.

Three new passenger lifts have also been installed in the building and each lift services one of the three stairwell cores to improve access to flats.

Works have also been completed on Moorish Castle Estate, MacFarlane House and Anderson House.

The remaining rental blocks in the Upper Town, Tankerville, Macmillan and Willis' House, are also part of the Government's capital works programme and are scheduled for refurbishment

Housing Minister, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am delighted with the quality of this refurbishment and the New Police Barracks has been refurbished as part of our Government’s policy to invest in the upkeep of our housing stock as well as this being part of a holistic strategy of urban renewal.”

“In addition to the aesthetic enhancement to the facade, the building has also benefited from internal improvements, including the installation of double-glazing to enhance energy efficiency.”

“The installation of lifts will also provide a great benefit.”

“We value our tenants who live in Government rental housing stock and we are investing in them by investing in where they live.”

“It is important that we refurbish our stock that has fallen into disrepair.”

