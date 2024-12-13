New police recruits finish training

Royal Gibraltar Police Superintendent Nolan Romero and Gibraltar Defence Police Chief of Police John McVea presented new recruits with their policing certificates at the training school headquarters on Devil’s Tower Road on Friday.

The 14 officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Royal Falkland Islands Police all completed a 23-week intensive training programme.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the financial industry and the hospitality sector.

Whilst the Royal Falkland Islands and Gibraltar Defence Police officers will return to their respective forces, the RGP officers will now complete a 10-week tutorship programme prior to commencing independent patrols.

“Well done to everyone and welcome to the Thin Blue Line Family,” said an RGP spokesman.