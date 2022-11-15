New police recruits start training

New police recruits experienced their first uniform inspection at Devil’s Tower Camp on Tuesday morning.

Forming up at sunrise with the Rock of Gibraltar in the background, the 13 Royal Gibraltar Police and three Gibraltar Defence Police officers were inspected by Inspector Quigley of the RGP.

The recruits will undergo a period of intensive training before joining their respective forces.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including ex-UK police officers, ex-military, a university graduate and a gardener.

An RGP spokesperson said: “Welcome to Gibraltar’s Thin Blue Line family.”