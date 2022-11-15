Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New police recruits start training

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2022

New police recruits experienced their first uniform inspection at Devil’s Tower Camp on Tuesday morning.

Forming up at sunrise with the Rock of Gibraltar in the background, the 13 Royal Gibraltar Police and three Gibraltar Defence Police officers were inspected by Inspector Quigley of the RGP.

The recruits will undergo a period of intensive training before joining their respective forces.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including ex-UK police officers, ex-military, a university graduate and a gardener.

An RGP spokesperson said: “Welcome to Gibraltar’s Thin Blue Line family.”

Most Read

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

Tonight, pancreatic cancer patients remembered in touching ceremony

Mon 14th Nov, 2022

Local News

St Mary’s School tops out on Town Range

Mon 14th Nov, 2022

Local News

MoD apologises for early-morning gunfire and bagpipes

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Local News

Census takes place today

Mon 14th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Parasol Foundation scholarship programme recital

15th November 2022

Local News
Two friends plan 285km charity ‘shuffle’ from Portugal to Gibraltar

15th November 2022

Local News
Art marks two recent landmarks in Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s history

15th November 2022

Local News
21-gun salute marks King Charles’ first birthday on the throne

15th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022