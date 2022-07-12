Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

New prime minister to be announced on September 5

By Press Association
12th July 2022

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Tory MPs will begin the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday, with Boris Johnson’s successor to be finally announced on September 5.

Following a meeting of the 1922 Committee executive, the chairman Sir Graham Brady said nominations will open and close on Tuesday.

In order to stand, a candidate will need the support of 20 MPs – potentially making it harder for some of the less well-known contenders to make it onto the ballot paper.

Sir Graham said the final result would be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster following their summer break.

The first ballot of MPs will then take place on Wednesday, with any candidate who fails to get at least 30 votes expected to drop out.

A second ballot will follow on Thursday with further ballots to be held next week until the list of candidates is whittled down to a final two – who will go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

He said it was a “perfectly reasonable” timetable that would allow hustings to take place around the country over the summer.

Most Read

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

Local man blackmailed out of £200 in ‘sextortion’ scam

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

GIBFIBRE files planning application for new mobile network

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

End in sight for HRT shortage

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Starmer promises UK ‘fresh start’ as police find no rules broken over ‘beergate’

8th July 2022

UK/Spain News
Tory leadership contenders prepare to do battle

8th July 2022

UK/Spain News
‘Them’s the breaks’: Boris Johnson’s ‘regret’ as he quits as Tory leader

7th July 2022

UK/Spain News
CM thanks Boris Johnson for ‘unwavering support’ for Gib, despite Brexit

7th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022