Tue 17th Nov, 2020

New promotion at BCA

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2020

Hezron Perez has been promoted to Senior Borders and Coastguard Officer at the Borders and Coastguard Agency, the agency’s chief executive, Aaron Chipol, said yesterday.

Mr Perez’ promotion follows a “thorough selection process” and builds on his 13-year career with the agency, having commenced employment there on January 1 2007.

Mr Chipol said: “Our recent promotion board demonstrated that we have a high calibre of Officers within the Agency.”

“SBCO Perez will now incorporate himself as a Senior Officer knowing that his promotion is a well-deserved one.”

The CEO of the Borders and Coastguard Agency also took time to thank all the other candidates who applied for the vacancy.

The promotion which sees Mr Perez become the Agency’s newest SBCO came into effect on November 9.

