New qualification in beauty therapy launched at Gibraltar College

The Gibraltar College, in partnership with Mayfair on Main and its training arm, The Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty, has introduced internationally recognised City and Guilds Level 2 qualifications in Beauty Therapy.

The new programme builds on the success of the College and Academy’s hairdressing courses, which have run for the past seven years. The initiative has produced locally trained professionals, with many now working in the industry. A Level 3 qualification was added in recent years, with the first intake achieving distinctions earlier this year.

Owner of Mayfair on Main and the Academy, Sarah Carreras, said: “We are extremely proud to have fulfilled our goal of expanding vocational training since launching our hairdressing courses in 2018. It is encouraging to see vocational pathways increasingly recognised as viable and respected career options for Gibraltarians. Our ambition is to establish Gibraltar as a globally recognised Centre of Vocational Excellence.”

Ms Carreras noted that the Academy has seen the full cycle of hairdressing training completed, with graduates moving into local employment and reducing reliance on overseas recruitment.

“We now look forward to developing the next generation of beauticians, trained and assessed right here in Gibraltar,” she said.

The Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, said: “We are delighted to extend our vocational provision through this exciting collaboration. This initiative directly supports our College mission to inspire, educate, and empower every learner to achieve their full potential, while aligning with our strategic objectives of strengthening employability, inclusivity, and community partnership.”

“It also aligns with and extends our vocational pathways, which we will continue to develop as we transition into our new College. By expanding into Beauty Therapy, we are creating new opportunities for learners to thrive in a growing sector and contributing to Gibraltar’s broader vision of lifelong learning and professional excellence.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, welcomed the launch of the qualification, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the education sector and private providers.

Dr Cortes said: “This collaboration with external agencies, including the private sector, has seen the opportunities for our young people expand tremendously over the past few years. I am very pleased that we have introduced this new course, and we are looking at expanding vocational provision further into other areas. Our young people can now train for this new here, in Gibraltar. I am really proud of what we are achieving in the College”.