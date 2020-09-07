Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

New recruits welcomed into GDP

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2020

Newly recruited officers of the Gibraltar Defence Police were recently provided with an insight into the capability within the organisation and the role that each individual officer will undertake on completion of training.

Chief of Police Rob Allen, together with Chief Inspector Mark Wood from the Senior Leadership Team, met with a number of the recruits at the Forces Headquarters at North Gate House, in the Naval Base.

“I am delighted to welcome new recruits and experienced officers joining the GDP as we continue to deliver safety and security in a changing world,” Mr Allen said.

Some of the recruits are already police officers with UK police forces and will complete different training, particularly in relation to local legislation, firearms requalification and personal safety training.

The remaining recruits with no previous policing experience will undertake their rigorous initial training course with their colleagues of the Royal Gibraltar Police, which commenced on September 1.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Amid rising cases, Campo adjusts to life under shadow of Covid-19

7th September 2020

Features
A different kind of National Day

7th September 2020

Features
GibSams is recruiting

5th September 2020

Features
Not fade away - Chess

5th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020