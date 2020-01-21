New Riga String Quartet set to perform in the Convent Ballroom

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society are set to host the New Riga String Quartet who will be playing at The Convent Ballroom, on February 4, at 8pm.

The Quartet is made up of renowned musicians Darja Smirnova, Katrīna Krašauska, Sandis Steinbergs and Ēriks Kiršfelds.

Ms Smirnova is the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra (LNSO) assistant principal first violin since 2007. She was one of the co-creators of the Sinfonia concertante chamber orchestra, where she is a first violin and soloist since 2002.

Ms Krašauska is a violist in LNSO since 1996. She is a lecturer of music at Emīla Dārzina music high school and has experience of performing in the Latvian National Opera Orchestra and a musician of Kremerata Baltica.

Mr Steinbergs has been a LNSO concertmaster since 1994. He is a musician with the World Peace Orchestra led by Valery Gergiev.

Mr Kiršfelds graduated the Latvian Academy of Music (Prof. Eleonora Testeļeca and Prof. Māris Villerušs) and Basel Academy of Music (Prof. Ivan Monighetti). He has experience in various orchestras as concertmaster and cello group leader and received Laureate of “The Latvian Great Music Award” (2009). He regularly participates in various Chamber ensemble and contemporary music projects.

For further information call the society on 200 72134 or visit www.philharmonic.gi