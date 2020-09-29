Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

New school Covid-19 case as infections rise to 46

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2020

Cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar continued to rise today, with the Gibraltar Government reporting 46 active cases including one in St Anne’s Upper Primary School.

The Contact Tracing team has since been in contact with both the school and the Department of Education, with the latest information showing that 13 individuals – four members of staff and nine pupils - have now been instructed to self-isolate due to being in close proximity to the active case.

Those who have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau are requested to attend St Anne’s Upper Primary School as normal.

The news follows on from a continued daily rise in Covid-19 cases within Gibraltar that saw the number of active cases climb from 38 on Monday to 46 yesterday morning.

Regarding Monday’s figures, it was revealed by the Government that: “For active cases: 26% are asymptomatic; 93% in residents; the average age is 48 (median 49) and 49% are female.”

Tuesday’s Covid-19 update also saw the government introduce an additional permit in relation to Wedding and Civil Partnership Receptions.

This additional permit “places responsibility on restaurants, as existing permit holders, to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the event is conducted safely and in accordance with the permit conditions.”

The Government sated that the reason for the addition is to add further safeguards against Covid-19 in the celebration of wedding ceremonies.

Any establishment that is found to be breaching the permit conditions risk revocation of that permit as well as the suspension of its general establishment permit warned the government.

