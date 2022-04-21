Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Apr, 2022

New site for Witham’s Road air monitoring station

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
21st April 2022

The Environmental Agency has filed an application with the Town Planner to relocate the air monitoring station at Witham’s Road to Devil’s Tower Road at the junction with Shackleton Road. GCArchitects, who are acting on behalf of the agency, said in a planning statement that the Withams Road site is no longer required. “This site...

