Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New St Martin’s School is inaugurated

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st September 2021

The new St Martin’s School was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes.

Mr Picardo said it was an honour to be able to deliver the new schools and that he hoped by the time he left office, “we will be able to fulfil the dream that every single school in Gibraltar…will have been built and delivered” by the GSLP/Liberals.

“It’s my pleasure to be able to declare this school open, not because of the political relevance of that, but because of the children who make up this school.”

“And not because it’s just a new school, but because it’s a new environment.”

The new facilities are light and airy and include facilities such as a hydrotherapy pool, a trampoline room and a sensory room.

Speaking after the inauguration, Dr Cortes said the new school was “a world apart” from the old St Martin’s facilities, and that the children had adapted quickly and well to their new surroundings.

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar and La Linea team up with WISeKey for cross-border technology research centre

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Local News

Covid puts question mark over Government’s Development Plan review

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

New initiative seeks to create jobs for young people

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
MOD Guards fear ‘two-tier’ workforce under new contract terms

21st September 2021

Local News
Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

21st September 2021

Local News
Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

20th September 2021

Local News
Gibraltar and La Linea team up with WISeKey for cross-border technology research centre

20th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021