Tue 16th Mar, 2021

Features

New stamps depict legend of King Arthur

By Press Association
16th March 2021

The legend of King Arthur is to be told in a set of new stamps issued by the Royal Mail.

The 10 stamps, which feature original illustrations by concept artist Jaime Jones, depict key moments in King Arthur’s life.

Royal Mail said the tale of King Arthur, featuring the sword in the stone, knights of the round table and the wizard Merlin has “captivated people for a millennium and a half”.

The legend of King Arthur has been told countless times through books and films.

Among the designs is an image of Merlin holding the baby Arthur, while another shows King Arthur marrying Guinevere.

Other stamps in the collection include the young Arthur drawing the sword from the stone, the knights of the round table, and Sir Lancelot defeating the dragon.

Philip Parker, of the Royal Mail, said: “These atmospheric illustrations bring to life the timeless stories of the king and the knights of the round table.

“With its themes of magic, chivalry and quests, the enduring legend of King Arthur has entranced for centuries and will continue to do so.”

The stamps will be on sale from March 16 2021.
(PA)

