Thu 16th Sep, 2021

New stations added to Tube map in major network expansion

Photo dated 06/09/21 issued by Transport for London of Customer Service Supervisor Priscilla Louise-Smartt (right) with Angela, an Akita dog, and her handler Marina Sedgwick at Battersea Power Station. Trains will begin serving the new Northern Line stations Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station from around 5.30am on Monday.

By Press Association
16th September 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a new Tube map showing the first major expansion of the network this century.

The map features the two new stations making up the Northern line extension in south London.

Trains will begin serving Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station from around 5.30am on Monday.

It is the first major expansion of the London Underground since the Jubilee line was opened in the late 1990s.

Billions of pounds of investment have been pumped into the area in recent years, including through the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station for residential and business use, and the building of a new US Embassy in Nine Elms.

TfL said the estimated final cost of extending the Northern line from Kennington is £1.1 billion.

The Greater London Authority borrowed £1 billion for the expansion, which will be funded through business rates from the local area and around £270 million of contributions paid by developers.

The scheme takes the total number of Tube stations to 272.

Carl Painter, London Underground area manager responsible for the new stations, said: “There is a palpable air of excitement behind the doors in both of our state-of-the-art new stations as around 100 staff get ready to welcome customers from Monday.

“London Underground stations have a long history of helping to define a neighbourhood’s identity, in gluing communities together, and providing a highly visible landmark that helps visitors to navigate.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to the newest additions to the Tube network next week.”

