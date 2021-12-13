Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

New travel rules are ‘disproportionate’, say UK airlines

By Press Association
13th December 2021

By Luke O'Reilly, PA

The UK’s largest airlines and travel companies have expressed their concerns about “haphazard and disproportionate” travel restrictions imposed by the Government.

Tougher rules introduced due to the Omicron coronavirus variant mean everyone entering the UK must have evidence of a negative pre-departure test, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

People arriving in the UK from the 11 African countries currently on the red list must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the chief executives of seven companies – including Ryanair and British Airways – accused the Prime Minister of breaking his promises to fix the expensive cost of PCR tests for travellers.

“As leaders of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the haphazard and disproportionate approach by government to travel restrictions following the emergence of the omicron variant”, they said.

They added that the timing of the restrictions, so close to Christmas, has “undermined customer sentiment”.

“We and our customers feel sincerely let down, having believed a more pragmatic, evidence-led approach to travel, in line with the rest of the world, had been achieved and agreed by all concerned just a few months ago,” they wrote.

“Instead, the layering of additional travel restrictions, introduced at short notice without consultation or discernible strategy, have disrupted Christmas plans and (undermined) customer sentiment just before the crucial Christmas and New Year booking season – up to 30% of tickets are sold.”

The letter demanded that “all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers should be removed at the formal review on 20 December” and a “package of bespoke economic support measures should be provided immediately to bridge the sector through this crisis”.

The letter, which also came from the bosses of Tui UK, easyJet, Loganair, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2 and trade group Airlines UK, added: “We urgently request you meet with us, to understand the problems that we and our customers are now facing because of these measures, which the Transport Secretary himself admitted risked ‘killing off’ the travel industry. We urge you to act now to prevent this from happening.”

It comes as ministers are set to consider whether to replace hotel quarantine with self-isolation at home for fully vaccinated travellers.

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Brexit

No Brexit treaty means ‘a completely different Gibraltar’, CM says

Wed 8th Dec, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Government will ‘throw everything at’ Covid booster programme, says Javid

13th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Continuing pandemic could cause older people’s mental health to deteriorate

13th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Masks become mandatory in most indoor settings in England

10th December 2021

UK/Spain News
Children’s homework ignites parents’ passion for science, survey finds

10th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021