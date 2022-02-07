New Tree of Hope planted for Cancer Relief

Cancer Relief planted a new Tree of Hope at the entrance to Med Steps as part of World Cancer Day events.

The Med Steps challenge team unveiled the new tree, an olive tree, which has donated by HM Prison Windmill Hill, with all works to plant and care for it undertaken by officers from the prison.

“It stands at the entrance to the Med Steps where the public are invited to take part by picking up a ribbon from Image Graphics at G4, Cornwall's Centre for a donation and adding it to the tree throughout the year, in honour of anyone of affected,” said Rowena Wallace from Cancer Relief.

“The aim is for the tree to be a physical representation of our community coming together against cancer and the support available for those who need it, whether they have been diagnosed themselves, supporting loved ones or bereaved.”

Katherine Grant, managing director of Image Graphics, the corporate supporter of Med Steps Challenge said for her a place in nature to remember those that we love the most is the greatest gift.

“The tree is a testimony to those that have worked so hard to get it placed there, and is a place of remembrance for those of us that have lost dear ones to cancer."

For its part Cancer Relief said it was delighted to see the tree looking so beautiful and it looked forward to seeing the ribbons added to it throughout the year.

“ We want to thank our absolutely amazing supporters from the Med Steps Challenge, HM Prison Windmill Hill and Image Graphics for their incredible support both in the past and into the future and hope everyone will take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful spot of hope and reflection that has been created at the entrance to the Med Steps,” said Ms Wallace.