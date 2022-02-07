Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Tree of Hope planted for Cancer Relief

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2022

Cancer Relief planted a new Tree of Hope at the entrance to Med Steps as part of World Cancer Day events.

The Med Steps challenge team unveiled the new tree, an olive tree, which has donated by HM Prison Windmill Hill, with all works to plant and care for it undertaken by officers from the prison.

“It stands at the entrance to the Med Steps where the public are invited to take part by picking up a ribbon from Image Graphics at G4, Cornwall's Centre for a donation and adding it to the tree throughout the year, in honour of anyone of affected,” said Rowena Wallace from Cancer Relief.

“The aim is for the tree to be a physical representation of our community coming together against cancer and the support available for those who need it, whether they have been diagnosed themselves, supporting loved ones or bereaved.”

Katherine Grant, managing director of Image Graphics, the corporate supporter of Med Steps Challenge said for her a place in nature to remember those that we love the most is the greatest gift.

“The tree is a testimony to those that have worked so hard to get it placed there, and is a place of remembrance for those of us that have lost dear ones to cancer."

For its part Cancer Relief said it was delighted to see the tree looking so beautiful and it looked forward to seeing the ribbons added to it throughout the year.

“ We want to thank our absolutely amazing supporters from the Med Steps Challenge, HM Prison Windmill Hill and Image Graphics for their incredible support both in the past and into the future and hope everyone will take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful spot of hope and reflection that has been created at the entrance to the Med Steps,” said Ms Wallace.

Most Read

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Local News

Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators ‘still far’ from agreement, Commission official says

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Breakfast for World Cancer Day

7th February 2022

Local News
Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

7th February 2022

Local News
Govt convenes McGrail inquiry

4th February 2022

Local News
Four years for man convicted of conspiracy to rob tobacco warehouse

4th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022