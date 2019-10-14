New vehicles and equipment for Britannia

Britannia Cleaning Services, has received nine of the 21 new vehicles the government ordered for the company.

The induction course for Operatives was held last week, with another more detailed course programmed for the mechanical staff.

The vehicles that have been ordered are four mechanical rotor-wash surface cleaners, four mechanical scrubbers/washers, four mechanical sweepers, one mechanical sweeper with scrubber/washer pre-installed, one electric mechanical sweeper, three recycling vehicles, three electric vehicles with pressure hose and one tailgate vehicle for removal of accumulations.

In addition, eight rotor-wash manual extensions and two electric manual pedestrian sweepers were also ordered.

“I am very pleased that Britannia Cleaning Services have now received these vehicles, with more on the way,” said the caretaker minister for environment Dr John Cortes.

“I want to personally thank them for their patience and their commitment to the work that they do, that often goes unappreciated by many,” he added.