Newly-formed LGBTQ+ Committee takes a positive stance on equality
By Gabriella Peralta A new group called the LGBTQ+ Committee will work to encourage greater community awareness and understanding of equality issues in Gibraltar. The LGBTQ+ Committee was created by a group of young people in response to criticism of Pride events last June, particularly on social media. Symbols of unity including the rainbow colours...
