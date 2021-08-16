Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Newly-formed LGBTQ+ Committee takes a positive stance on equality

[L-R] Kirsty Callaghan, Richard Jordan and Lorraine Olivera from the LGBTQ+ committee.

By Gabriella Peralta
16th August 2021

By Gabriella Peralta A new group called the LGBTQ+ Committee will work to encourage greater community awareness and understanding of equality issues in Gibraltar. The LGBTQ+ Committee was created by a group of young people in response to criticism of Pride events last June, particularly on social media. Symbols of unity including the rainbow colours...

