Next archbishop of York admits church's record on diversity 'isn't good'

By Ryan Hooper and Tess De La Mare, PA

The next Archbishop of York has admitted the Church of England's record on ethnic diversity "isn't good" as he was announced as the successor to Dr John Sentamu, the church's most senior black bishop.

Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford, will take on the role in June 2020, despite speculation it would go to a woman.

Speaking during a press conference in London on Tuesday, the married father-of-three renewed his calls for greater equality for black and minority ethnic (BAME) clergy in the upper echelons of the church, and said bishops "must take responsibility" for a lack of diversity.

He said he was "humbled and excited at the prospect" of becoming the 98th Archbishop of York, and said restoring faith in the church in the wake of historic child abuse allegations would be his "top priority".

Bishop Cottrell also pledged the church should welcome "absolutely everyone, regardless of their sexuality", and vowed to be a "voice for the north".

The 61-year-old previously described how the church was "going backwards" in its approach to recruiting ethnic minorities to senior roles.

Acknowledging the issue on Tuesday, he said: "When I do hang up my mitre I hope the church will look different, it will look more diverse but our record isn't good and, dare I say it, we bishops must take responsibility."

Paying tribute to his predecessor, the bishop said: "I will receive the baton from Archbishop Sentamu. These aren't just big shoes to fill, but a big heart and a big vision.

"However, I am not daunted.

"Archbishop Sentamu and I have worked together in mission on many occasions and I hope to build on the work he has pioneered.

"Working alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury (Justin Welby), I hope to help the church be more joyful and more effective in sharing the gospel and bringing hope and unity to our nation."

He added: "I now look forward to returning and being a voice for the North, sharing the liberating good news of the gospel and helping to address the discrepancies of wealth and opportunity that too often favour the South."

Dr John said the announcement "gladdened my heart".

He added: "Bishop Stephen Cottrell has the Gospel in his belly and a tiger in the tank."

Bishop Cottrell said it was was important that "survivors' voices are heard" in the wake of claims being examined by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

He told the PA news agency: "When I look at the challenges that lie ahead, I think this is probably the most important.

"We need to put our house in order, we need to ensure that the church is a safe place for everyone.

"I believe we are doing really good work in that area but I am not complacent and I know there's still much to do.

"Particularly it's about listening to survivors and making sure their voices are heard but I hope in the work I will do as Archbishop of York with the Archbishop of Canterbury, making the church safe for everyone will be a really top priority."

Bishop Cottrell has also been vocal in calling for tolerance and understanding in the national debate since the Brexit vote and subsequent elections.

In August, he was among the signatories to an open letter to the Government from the Church calling on it not to leave the EU without a deal.

Bishop Cottrell was ordained as a deacon in 1984 and as a priest in 1985.

The Tottenham Hotspur supporter is described on his website as a keen writer, with interests in reading, cooking and music.

The role of Archbishop of York itself dates back to St Paulinus in 627AD.