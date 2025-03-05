Next generation of female leaders inspired by local police, finance, sustainability and technology experts

Over 80 girls attended Gibraltar’s STEMFest, hosted by NatWest International and Girlguiding Gibraltar, where local police, finance, sustainability, and technology experts inspired them through interactive STEM activities to boost confidence, skills, and future career aspirations.

This was the fourth event designed to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM following success in Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man.

Girls aged seven to 15 were invited to Gibraltar’s STEMFest last weekend, where they heard from local experts and took part in a range of activities aimed to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

In partnership with RBS International, which includes NatWest International, the event involved local volunteers hosting interactive activities to build the girls’ confidence, interest and motivation in STEM, said a statement from the bank.

The volunteers representing various aspects of the STEM sector included, Police Constable Samira Mohamed, Royal Gibraltar Police, Detective Constable Jade Santiago, Royal Gibraltar Police, Police Sergeant Amandine Vallee, Royal Gibraltar Police, Candice Marsh, Low Carbon Consultant, Sustainabuild and Lauren Chipolina, Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy.

“The girls gained a broad insight into STEM industries by using finger-print analysis to solve a simulated crime scene, experiencing immersive technology with virtual reality headsets, building a water-powered car and learning how to budget,” the statement said.

“The various projects allowed the girls to work with experts in their fields, teaching them new skills including problem-solving, information gathering and how to approach challenges from different perspectives.”

The statement added that the RBS International team hopes to increase the number of girls who go on to study related subjects in higher education and boost gender equality in STEM jobs.

Oliver Holbourn, Chief Executive Officer, RBS International, said the bank wants to inspire girls as early as possible so there is better female representation across STEM industries, including banking.

“It’s a pleasure to host STEMFest in Gibraltar and a big thank you to our volunteers helping to give the girls valuable insight and experience as they continue their education,” he said.

Claire Montado, Girlguiding Gibraltar, said that Girlguiding empowers girls with confidence and hands-on experience through a varied programme.

“STEMFest is a wonderful opportunity to inspire them to see STEM as an exciting and achievable path. It’s fantastic to have local professionals mentoring the next generation,” she added.

RBS International had partnered with Girlguiding to organise four STEMFest events over the past 18 months across Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey, attended by over 400 girls in total. It also pledged to continue to explore opportunities to encourage more girls to consider STEM subjects at school and ultimately a career in the field.