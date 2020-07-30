Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

NHS consultations should move online and to mobile phones – Hancock

Jonathan Brady

By Press Association
30th July 2020

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

All NHS consultations should be carried out by phone or video unless there is a good reason not to, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

In a speech to the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), Mr Hancock said there have been dramatic changes to how the NHS works as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and some things must not be allowed to go backwards.

He said the NHS “must not fall back into bad habits” and “we cannot and will not revert back to before”, saying there needs to be a shift towards “Zoom medicine”.

He said: “From now on, all consultations should be teleconsultations unless there’s a compelling clinical reason not to.

“Of course if there is an emergency, the NHS will be waiting and ready to see you in person just as it always has been.

“But if they are able to, patients should get in contact first via the web or by calling in advance.

“That way care is easier to manage and the NHS can deliver a much better service.

“Not only will it make life quicker and easier for patients but free up clinicians to concentrate on what really matters.”

Mr Hancock said “the vast majority of people can go online and a very large swathe of society prefers to do these things online”.

He added: “And that actually leads to a better service to those who need face-to-face treatment, to the extent that it frees up time.

“We do provide face-to-face where needed, whether that’s because you need a physical interaction to give the healthcare, obviously, or because somebody doesn’t want to.

“But we also make available Zoom medicine.”

Mr Hancock said he wanted to “empower people everywhere in the NHS”.

He said: “So if you’re a porter, thinking about how you can use technology to optimise your routes around the hospital, or if you’re a ward matron thinking about how you run your ward, get on and make the improvements.

“And, if you’re part of the management structure, empower people to make those improvements and let them get on with it and the system will back you.”

Professor Andrew Goddard, president of the RCP, said: “The RCP has been at the forefront of arguing for using technology to transform the way in which services are provided, for the benefit of patients and the environment, but the Government and the NHS must make sure that they bring everyone with them on this journey.

“In a recent survey, 50% of our members told us that they didn’t have access to a webcam.”

Edel Harris, chief executive of the UK learning disability charity Mencap, said: “Technology is wonderful, but not everyone can access it.

“The UK Secretary of State’s announcement that all consultations should be teleconsultations, unless there is a compelling reason not to, could seriously exacerbate the health inequalities that already exist for people with a learning disability.

“The UK’s 1.5 million people with a learning disability should be offered face-to-face consultations automatically – without needing to ask for them.

“This is a reasonable adjustment and we will be asking NHS England to ensure this happens – starting with annual health checks.”

Most Read

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Rock to stay locked on August 1

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
England had highest excess deaths across Europe in first half of 2020 – ONS

30th July 2020

UK/Spain News
More than 4,000 extra police officers hired in UK recruitment drive

30th July 2020

UK/Spain News
7.1% of Britons have been previously infected with coronavirus, study suggests

30th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Universities awarded extra places for courses amid cap on student numbers

30th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020