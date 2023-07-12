NHS manager Kevin McGee will be GHA's new Director General

A healthcare manager with nearly four decades of experience in the NHS will take over the role of the Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Kevin McGee will take over the role from Professor Patrick Geogheghan, who announced he will leave his post earlier this year after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Mr McGee has just retired from his position as the Chief Executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals after 38 years in the NHS.

“He has had held numerous leadership roles within the NHS many of which have been in the Lancashire and South Cumbria (LSC) health system and has played a key role in the set-up of the LSC Provider Collaborative of which he is the lead Chief Executive,” a statement from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals read.

“His contribution to health services was recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2021, during which he was awarded an OBE.”

For his part, Mr McGee said: “Being part of the NHS family for all these years has been an absolute privilege and I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with so many talented people who have chosen to make patient care their life’s work.”

“Lancashire Teaching Hospitals plays a pivotal role in the local health system and I am exceptionally pleased that funding has now been secured for new hospitals for Preston and Lancaster as part of the New Hospitals Programme.”

“Reaching this important milestone is an ideal time to pass the baton on to someone who can commit the next five years or so to bringing these exciting plans to fruition.”

“Healthcare is my passion, so I am delighted that I will be staying in this sector and taking up the role of Director General for Healthcare for the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

“I would like to thank all staff at my own trust and within the surrounding system, as well as our partners and communities, for their unwavering support of both me personally and their local NHS.”

Mr McGee’s appointment was announced by Albert Isola, the Minister for Health, during a budget address in Parliament on Wednesday.

The GHA said it has secured the commitment of Professor Geoghegan, the current Director General, to extend his contract until Mr McGee assumes office.

This decision ensures a seamless transition and proper handover of leadership within the GHA, maintaining continuity in our operations, the GHA added.

“The GHA’s transformational agenda is ongoing and we have already seen remarkable achievements in areas across the GHA including in Mental Health, Dementia Care, A&E services, TSSU and GP appointments," Mr Isola said.

"This underscores the positive outcomes that exceptional leaders can bring in delivering positive change."

“We have been most fortunate to attract Kevin to Gibraltar and I have every confidence that the GHA will under his leadership continue to provide further improvements of healthcare standards whilst addressing the evolving needs of our healthcare system efficiently and effectively."

"These are exciting times for the GHA."

“We are also very grateful for Professor Geoghegan's willingness to extend his contract demonstrating his steadfast dedication and commitment to the GHA and our community.”

GHA Chair, Professor Ian Cumming OBE, also expressed his delight at the appointment.

He said: “Gibraltar finds itself fortunate once again with the arrival of another distinguished leader in healthcare."

"On behalf of the GHA Board, we welcome Mr McGee to the GHA and look forward to working together for the patients and service users of Gibraltar.”

Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I am confident Mr McGee will continue to drive the necessary transformations in the best interest of patients and their families as part of the Reset, Restart and Recover agenda.”

Mr McGee added: “I firmly believe that Gibraltar possesses the necessary resources and capabilities to set an example for the UK and beyond in establishing an integrated care model."

"This has long been a personal aspiration of mine, and while it may take the UK a considerable 10 to 15 years to realise this vision, the potential of achieving it in a shorter timeframe is genuinely thrilling."

"I eagerly anticipate engaging with community members and building upon the foundations laid by Professor Geoghegan.