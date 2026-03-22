Nicky Macedo comes out of “The Hole” triumphant

Gibraltar sportswoman Nicky Macedo was at it again, taking gold in the women’s category of the Homenaje a la Legión – HOLE 2026 in Ronda.

The Homenaje a la Legión (HOLE) is regarded as a major endurance event in Ronda, Spain, combining trail running, hiking, and mountain biking across challenging routes in the Guadiaro Valley and surrounding areas. The event also offers top finishers direct qualification slots for the prestigious 101 km de la Legión.

This marked Nicky Macedo’s first venture into such a competition. Having come through triathlon, where she enjoyed success, and later competing in mountain biking and athletics—both disciplines in which she has also excelled—this event represented the ultimate challenge. One, however, which, in her now well-known style of grit and determination, she not only completed but finished on the podium, a result celebrated by the Spanish Andalusian Cycling Federation.

Speaking after the event, Nicky Macedo took to social media to share her experience, offering a small insight into how she had to reset her mindset in order to find the strength to complete the race.

“Wow, that was hard… a lot of very technical parts and lots of walking! … Halfway through, I called @philmacedo to say I’m done—I was exhausted!!!

A mind reset, a gel, and the magic sweets!!! And I was off again!...”

Despite winning gold in the women’s category, Macedo remained as humble as many have come to know her, adding:

“I’m still learning this sport and gaining confidence with each ride! Today I was lucky to be the better girl and managed to bring home the win (I literally had no idea, so myself and a runner had a giggle with the police).

All in all, I know why it’s called ‘The Hole’—I definitely was in a hole! I still have so much to learn!”

The Homenaje a la Legión (HOLE) saw more than 4,000 athletes take part on Saturday, March 21, in its 21st edition, organised by the Ronda City Council under the slogan “Territorio Cientounero.”

According to media reports quoting the municipal Sports Councillor, Bernardo Crespo, 1,170 competitors ran in the Ultra category over a 43-kilometre route; 980 participated in the Trail category with a 27-kilometre course; 600 took part in the hiking and Nordic walking categories; and more than 300 joined the BTT and electric bike category, also over 43 kilometres.

All races started from the entrance to La Alameda, with the finish line located inside, while the participant reception area was set up in Plaza Teniente Arce. The BTT category set off at 09:00, electric bikes at 09:30, and at 09:40 there was a general start for all foot races.