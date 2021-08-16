Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Night shifts associated with higher risk of heart issues, research suggests

By Press Association
16th August 2021

By Aine Fox, PA
Night shift work is “significantly associated” with an irregular and fast heart rate, regardless of genetic risks, new research has suggested.

A study using information from 283,657 people in the UK Biobank database claimed women and people who are not as physically active might be at the most risk.

Previous studies have shown that disruptions to sleep can lead to health problems because of the impact upon circadian rhythms – the body’s internal clock.

But researchers said they believe this is the first study to test the association between night shift work and atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

A paper, published in the European Heart Journal, concluded: “In the UKB (UK Biobank) population, both current and lifetime night shift exposure were significantly associated with AF (atrial fibrillation) risk regardless of whether they had a high, intermediate, or low genetic risk.

“Night shift exposure also increased the risk of CHD (coronary heart disease) but not stroke or HF (heart failure). Whether decreasing night shift work frequency and duration might represent another avenue to improve heart health during working life and beyond warrants further study.”

One of the lead researchers said the findings suggest working night shifts less often and for shorter periods of time might be beneficial to heart health.

Professor Yingli Lu, of Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital and Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China, said: “Although a study like this cannot show a causal link between night shifts and atrial fibrillation and heart disease, our results suggest that current and lifetime night shift work may increase the risk of these conditions.

“Our findings have public health implications for preventing atrial fibrillation. They suggest that reducing both the frequency and the duration of night shift work may be beneficial for the health of the heart and blood vessels.”

The study, which adjusted for factors that could affect the results, such as age, sex, socioeconomic status, blood pressure and sleep duration, found that people who currently worked night shifts on a usual or permanent basis had a 12% increased risk of atrial fibrillation compared with people who only worked during the day.

The findings suggested that among people who worked an average of between three and eight night shifts a month for 10 years or more, the risk increased to 22% compared with daytime workers.

Another researcher, Professor Lu Qi, of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, in the US, said gender and exercise also appeared to play a role.

Prof Qi said: “We found that women were more susceptible to atrial fibrillation than men when working night shifts for more than 10 years. Their risk increased significantly by 64% compared to day workers.

“People reporting an ideal amount of physical activity of 150 minutes a week or more of moderate intensity, 75 minutes a week or more of vigorous intensity, or an equivalent combination, had a lower risk of atrial fibrillation than those with non-ideal physical activity when exposed to a lifetime of night shift work.

“Thus, women and less physically active people may benefit particularly from a reduction in night shift work.”

Prof Lu said they plan to analyse the association between night shift work and atrial fibrillation in different groups of people in order to try to strengthen the reliability of their results “and serve as a warning to groups working in certain types of occupations to get their hearts checked early if they feel any pain or discomfort in their chests”.

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Government confirms another death from Covid-19

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

As a thank you to staff in Covid times, Morrisons expected to close this Boxing Day

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Johnson lookalike in ‘race against the clock’ as charity urges climate action

16th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Requirement to isolate ends for fully vaccinated contacts - England

16th August 2021

UK/Spain News
More than two-fifths of UK adults ‘planning holidays abroad’

14th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Ocean and climate work in developing countries receives £16.2m in UK aid

13th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021